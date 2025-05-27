Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired in Lake Geneva, police say

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — One person is in custody after Lake Geneva police received reports of shots fired near Elkhorn Road and Grant Street Monday night.

The suspect fled the scene but was later located in a home on Center Street and taken into custody.

Continue following TMJ4 for updates on this story.

