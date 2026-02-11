Lake Geneva citizens hope city preserves nature in new park's development: 'Less is more'

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Lake Geneva sees a former golf course as having tremendous potential for amenities. However, some people who live by the park worry the city will build upon nature too much.
The city's Hillmoor Commission hosted public meetings on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7 to get feedback from the public on their concepts. Ideas for the Hillmoor Zone 1 space include an amphitheatre, an ice rink, a bicycle pump track, and new walking paths along the White River.
Julie Augustine's home backs up to Hillmoor. She says the park view is the reason why she bought her home in the first place.
"We have a fabulous deck back here," Augustine said. "I can just go down my steps and walk all along the river."
Augustine was the first person to raise her hand during Thursday's Hillmoor public session. She asked the park architect about the budget for the project, which the architect responded is not determined yet.
Other residents shared concerns about the overdevelopment of open green space. One resident bemoaned the lack of a revived 9-hole golf course within the plan, while another hoped the architect would emphasize the well-used disc golf course on Hillmoor property.
Augustine said she supports certain elements of Lake Geneva's Hillmoor vision, specifically a renovated dog park and a new playground. However, she hopes the city listens to what she and her neighbors have to say about the rest of the plan.
"Once you develop nature, you don't get that back," Augustine said. "I think less is more, and I hope our voices will be heard."
The Hillmoor Commission will present its updated plan after the public's comments on Feb. 19. Lake Geneva hopes to approve a final master plan for Hillmoor on April 12.
