Lake Beulah Management District backs new wake-enhancement rules; Neighbors split on plan

EAST TROY — A local lake district voted Tuesday night to recommend new restrictions on wake‑enhanced boating on Lake Beulah, continuing a debate that has drawn months of public comment and divided lake users.

Watch: Lake Beulah Management District backs wake-enhancement rules; Neighbors split

Will wake enhanced boats be allowed on Lake Beulah

The Lake Beulah Management District (LBMD) voted to recommend a draft ordinance that would limit wake‑enhanced surfing to two designated zones on opposite sides of the lake.

The proposal now heads to the Town of East Troy Board for possible action.

Under the draft ordinance, wake‑enhanced boating would only be allowed in areas at least 500 feet from shore and in water at least 25 feet deep.

Boats operating outside those zones could face citations or fines if the town board adopts the ordinance.

Lake District commissioners said the town board asked for a recommendation, prompting Tuesday’s public forum and vote.

“I think we’re all here because we love this lake,” Chairman Patrick Bergin said.

The meeting drew comments from residents both for and against wake‑enhanced boating — with speakers raising concerns about shoreline erosion, lake safety, and environmental impacts.

Mary Quirk, a wake surfer, said she believes the measure goes too far:

“A ban would create unnecessary conflict on the lake. 500 by 25 is not a compromise — it’s a practical ban. Education, clear operating standards, and designated zones are far more likely to gain broad support and lead to lasting solutions.”

Others argued the ordinance is a fair middle ground. One speaker noted that, “In an effort to voluntarily respond to wake surfing concerns, last summer BRB distributed best‑practices wake surfing guidelines to participants. Setting parameters at a 20‑foot minimum depth and a minimum 300‑foot shoreline setback would still protect the lake and preserve access.”

Steve, president of Protect Lake Beulah, emphasized the environmental impact:

“The problem with wake surfing is a lot of what happens… happens below the surface. PLB and LBMD have both invested significant time, energy, and taxpayer money to share the most reliable research and conduct on‑lake specific tests to verify the science that underpins wake surfing rules."

One longtime resident underscored frustration with the pace of change.

“My family has been on Lake Beulah since the 1800s, and I have lots of memories of it. I’m frustrated we’ve made seemingly no progress on wake surfing issues over the past few years. I definitely think a ban is the best solution, because Lake Beulah’s configuration doesn’t lend itself to wake surfing without damaging the lake.”

The issue has surfaced repeatedly in East Troy over the past year.

At an annual town meeting last April, a majority of residents in attendance voted in favor of banning wake‑enhanced boats.

Despite that vote, the town board has not taken action, leaving existing rules unchanged through the 2025 boating season.

The draft ordinance outlines enforcement and penalties, including forfeitures of up to $500 for a first violation and $1,000 for repeat offenses within one year. If adopted, it would remain in effect through Sept. 30, 2026.

TMJ4 reached out to the town chair on Tuesday to ask why the board has not acted on earlier votes and when it may consider the draft ordinance. The chair did not respond by publication time.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip