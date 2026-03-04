Jefferson man arrested following child assault sexual assault investigation

Whitewater Police arrested a Jefferson man last month following an investigation into a child sexual assault allegation.

Vincent M. Dean, 33, was taken into custody Feb. 19 on multiple charges, including five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of a child.

These incidents were reported to have occurred multiple times in the City of Whitewater when the victim was between 5 and 11 years of age.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip