Illinois man drowns in Delavan Lake Saturday

TOWN OF DELAVAN, Wis. — An Illinois man drowned in Delavan Lake Saturday, according to the Delavan Police Department.

First responders were dispatched to Delavan Lake near Lake Lawn around 5:41 p.m. Saturday where they found 33-year-old Mohammed Hussauni of Lombard, Illinois unresponsive on a boat.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates Hussauni entered the water from the boat when he began to struggle and became submerged. He was reportedly wearing a life preserver; however, it appears to have been too small to provide adequate flotation.

Hussauni was pulled back onto the boat and brought to shoare, where life-saving measures were performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Town of Delavan Police Department.

