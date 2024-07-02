House explosion in the Town of Lafayette: Search and rescue operations underway

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wisc. — A house exploded this afternoon in the Town of Lafayette, according to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

The explosion happened at a residence located on Kulow Road in the Town of Lafayette at around 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

The Walworth County Communications Center received numerous calls of a structure fire and reports of an explosion at a residence.

TMJ4 News

Walworth County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Elkhorn Fire Department were dispatched.

Upon the arrival of Sheriff’s Deputies, they reported a small fire and confirmed an explosion had occurred at the residence.

Deputies immediately began to search for survivors and secured the area until the arrival of fire and rescue personnel.

Search and rescue operations continue.

A press conference is expected to take place sometime this evening.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error