HERO BOWL: Fans rally around veterans, active military as Elkhorn & Delavan-Darien kick off season

ELKHORN — The high school football season returned Thursday night with quite a matchup between rivals.

The Elkhorn Elks hosted the Delavan-Darien Comets in the eighth edition of the Hero Bowl.

“It's really great to have everyone back out here,” said Elyssa Ash, an Elkhorn fan.

The season opener honored those who have or are currently serving in the armed forces.

They could get into the game for free. Members of the Walworth County American Legion Council posted the colors for the national anthem. The group was made up of veterans from VFW Post 6375 and American Legion Post 45, among others.

Fans rally around veterans, active military as Elkhorn & Delavan-Darien kick off season

“I think our youth need to see that,” said Mark Gajewski, an Air Force veteran and commander of the Walworth County American Legion Council. “We like to represent and show the colors and remind them that we're a great nation. We’ve got a lot to be proud of.”

TMJ4 News Mark Gajewski is an Air Force Veteran. He was honored to present the colors at tonight's Hero Bowl, a salute to military service.

Military vehicles and National Guard members could be seen in the stands and around the field.

Limited-edition Hero Bowl 2024 t-shirts were tossed out to fans in the stands on Thursday night.

It was an opportunity for fans and friends to take pride in the community members who’ve served.

“Anytime that we get any recognition, it makes us feel good,” said James Boardman, a National Guard veteran who was called up to active service. “We know we did our job.”

TMJ4 News James Boardman is a veteran and president of the Walworth Co. Historical Society. He brought a historic jeep to Thursday's game in honor of the Hero Bowl.

The two communities came together for pride in the country and for those willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

“It's just really great to honor these individuals who give so much in an environment where we really all come together rooting for, you know, different sides, but when it comes to veterans, we all come together and root for one team,” said Ash.

TMJ4 News Elyssa, little Etta, and Lisa Ash were all pumped to cheer on Elkhorn, but they were more excited to honor those who have served or are serving right now.

Elkhorn also hosted a Legacy Arch dedication ceremony to honor longtime coaches and educators Dean Wilson and Paul Yanke.

The Elks beat the Comets at home, 41-20.

