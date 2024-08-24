Harmful Algae Bloom shuts down Lake Geneva beaches, visitors forced to change plans

LAKE GENEVA — An empty public beach on a busy Friday night created quite the scene near downtown.

Mike Beiermeister An empty beach as health officials closed off the entrance due to a harmful algae bloom.

The Walworth County Division of Public Health, in partnership with the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) and the city of Lake Geneva, closed it down due to a harmful algae bloom.

The Wisconsin DNR closed the beach at Big Foot Beach State Park as well.

GLEA and Walworth County Public Health were working to determine the strain of cyanobacteria and the toxicity level.

Blue-green algae look like scum on water surfaces, with some of it appearing bright green, like pea soup or paint-like sheen. They are microscopic organisms that are naturally present.

Some algal species can produce toxins that can damage the neurological systems of people, pets, and wildlife.

The Zaidi family was planning to have a picnic at the beach and enjoy the waters on Friday.

“When we saw this sign, we were pretty bummed out,” said Fahad Zaidi, who traveled with his family from Dallas to visit. “The beach was supposed to be a highlight of our trip.”

TMJ4 News The Zaidi family was planning to have a nice picnic on the beach and enjoy the water. Due to toxic algae blooms, they couldn’t as the beach was shut down. Hassan and Fahad are brothers. Hanan is Fahad’s daughter.

When conditions are right, especially during the summer, algae can increase at a high rate. Some produce those harmful toxins.

The closure also threw a wrench in Bev Gerst and Laura Troy’s plans. The two friends came from Indianapolis to enjoy Lake Geneva.

“It's a little disappointing because I'd like to have toes in the sand,” said Bev. “We didn't come here yesterday because we were on the boat. We thought today was our beach day.”

TMJ4 News Bev Gerst and Laura Troy had a makeshift beach day on the grass. They are visiting from Indianapolis.

There’s no timetable as of Friday as to when officials will reopen the beaches.

The Zaidi family will make do with the changes to their trip.

Mike Beiermeister A warning posted at Lake Geneva.

“Definitely better than being sick for the vacation,” said Hassan Zaidi, Fahad’s brother. “Even if we're not in the water, we're still enjoying the breeze and the view. That's what it's all about.”

