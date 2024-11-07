First responders handling large structure fire in Delavan on Highway 50

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is helping the Town of Delevan Police Department with a large structure fire on Highway 50.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area of Highway 50 between Highway 67 and Theater Road. The road is closed to traffic at this time.

A viewer who lives in the area sent us these photos:

TMJ4 Viewer Firetrucks in Delavan handling structure fire on Hwy 50

TMJ4 Viewer Smoke above the trees from a structure fire in Delavan near Hwy 50.

TMJ4 is working to learn more about the fire and what may have caused it. This story will be updated.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip