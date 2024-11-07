Watch Now
NewsWalworth County

Actions

First responders handling large structure fire in Delavan on Highway 50

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area of Highway 50 between Highway 67 and Theater Road.
First responders handling a structure fire in Delavan near Hwy 50
TMJ4
First responders handling a structure fire in Delavan near Hwy 50
First responders handling a structure fire in Delavan near Hwy 50
Posted
and last updated

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is helping the Town of Delevan Police Department with a large structure fire on Highway 50.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area of Highway 50 between Highway 67 and Theater Road. The road is closed to traffic at this time.

A viewer who lives in the area sent us these photos:

Firetrucks in Delavan handling structure fire on Hwy 50
Firetrucks in Delavan handling structure fire on Hwy 50
Smoke above the trees from a structure fire in Delavan near Hwy 50.
Smoke above the trees from a structure fire in Delavan near Hwy 50.

TMJ4 is working to learn more about the fire and what may have caused it. This story will be updated.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo