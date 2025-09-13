ELKHORN — The Elkhorn Area School District said a viral Facebook post that linked a West Side Elementary Associate Principal to comments about Charlie Kirk’s death is false.

“It’s been a crazy 24 hours,” Superintendent Jason Tadlock said in an interview Saturday. “Overnight to this morning, more than 560 voicemails came in on the district main line.”

Tadlock said the district first heard from West Side Elementary on Friday “in a panic” as hateful and vulgar messages began flooding a Facebook comment thread.

TMJ4 News Jason Tadlock

According to Tadlock, someone lifted Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Rehberg’s photo and placed it under another person’s post that included critical comments about Charlie Kirk’s death, creating the impression she wrote the remarks.

He said the district’s technology team traced the Facebook page to an individual in Williams Bay— not a district employee.

“We verified it wasn’t Cindy and got a message out to our community,” Tadlock said, adding that the district asked the man who made the post to remove it.

As calls came in—some demanding Rehberg be fired—the district requested a law enforcement presence at the end of Friday’s school day out of caution.

He urged families to rely on official district channels, not viral posts.

“I’ve seen social media cause things to speed out of control,” he said. “Don’t believe everything you see and read. Before we jump to conclusions or end someone’s career, be calm, be rational, and look into it.”

TMJ4 News called and messaged the person who posted the claim to ask where they got the information; we did not hear back.

WATCH: Elkhorn superintendent pushes back on viral Charlie Kirk post that falsely linked associate principal

Elkhorn superintendent pushes back on viral Charlie Kirk post that falsely linked associate principal

Tadlock described Rehberg as a longtime, well-respected educator.

“She’s kindhearted, goes out of her way to help kids and families. She doesn’t wear politics on her sleeve.”

In a written statement to TMJ4 News, Rehberg said the comments were wrongly attributed to her and that she did not make any statements about Charlie Kirk’s death.

“That post did not come from my account,” Rehberg wrote. “I have nothing but sympathy for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones during this difficult time, and I would never disparage him or make such statements.”

Rehberg called the online claims “malicious,” saying the harassment has caused distress to her family and the school community.

“I am appealing to the public to stop the spread of these lies and the resulting harassment,” she wrote, thanking Tadlock, the school board, and the Elkhorn community for their support.

Earlier on Saturday, the district also notified families that it had temporarily deactivated its Facebook pages due to ongoing harassment.

You can read Rehberg’s full statement here:

As a dedicated associate principal and proud member of the Elkhorn community, I am issuing this statement to address the deeply troubling and false accusations that have been circulating online.







Unfortunately, a post containing inflammatory comments about Charlie Kirk‘s tragic death was mistakenly attributed to me. That post did not come from my account. I have not made any statements, written or verbal, regarding this tragedy. I have nothing but sympathy for Charlie Kirk‘s family and loved ones during this difficult and painful time, and I would never disparage him or make such statements.







The false information being shared online is malicious and has caused significant distress. My primary focus remains on serving our students, staff, and community, and providing a safe and supportive educational environment. The claims being spread are completely baseless, and have lead to hateful commentary directed at the Elkhorn Area School District, as well as threats to the safety of my family and myself. I am appealing to the public to stop the spread of these lies and the resulting harassment. The threats and hateful rhetoric are not only harmful to me and my family, but also to the entire community of Elkhorn.







I ask for privacy and respect for my family as we navigate this difficult time. My hope is that by setting the record straight, we can put an end to this falsehood and the dangerous behavior it has incited. Thank you to Jason Tadlock, the Elkhorn Area, School District, EASD School Board Members, the Elkhorn community, family and friends for your continued support in helping to clear this misunderstanding. Cynthia 'Cindy' Rehberg

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip