ELKHORN, Wis. — The former Lakeland School in Elkhorn has crumbled away since students moved out in 2008. Neighbors and city leaders are now fed up with the lack of progress from out-of-state developers.

TMJ4 The former Lakeland School in Elkhorn.

The school building is boarded up and the walls have graffiti on several spots. Former Lakeland music teacher Elaine Sellenheim walks past her old school every day and worries that people will try to break in the building.

TMJ4 The former Lakeland School in Elkhorn.

"It's pretty disappointing, honestly," Sellenheim said. "It's an eyesore, and I think it's dangerous. It makes me sad when I walk by here."

Elkhorn City Council decided to issue an ultimatum to the current owners, Daqian Wang and CIC US Holdings, who are based in New York City. They pressured the owners to submit a plan for redevelopment by February 25 or risk consequences.

Watch: Elkhorn neighbors, politicians upset with former school left abandoned for 18 years

Elkhorn neighbors, politicians upset with former school left abandoned for 18 years

Elkhorn Mayor Tim Shiroda tells TMJ4 the owners did send their plan for the site by the deadline, but remains skeptical the owners will put any money into the property.

TMJ4 The former Lakeland School in Elkhorn.

"We've just been down this road so many times that we feel like they're stringing us along again," Shiroda said.

If the developers continue to neglect the former school, Shiroda said Elkhorn does have one option remaining.

"Just speaking for myself, there's condemnation and an order to have the building taken down," Shiroda said.

TMJ4 The former Lakeland School in Elkhorn.

Part of the building, including Sellenheim's former music classroom, was already demolished. She wants to see the rest of the building change as soon as possible.

"I hope that the city will use everything in its power to get something done," Sellenheim said.

TMJ4 The former Lakeland School in Elkhorn.

The former school's owners submitted a plan to renovate the building into a senior care center. Elkhorn's Plan Commission will look over their proposal during their meeting on March 19.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip