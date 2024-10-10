Elkhorn automotive teacher surprised with a $50,000 check from Harbor Freight

It’s homecoming week at Elkhorn High School, but a pep rally held on Tuesday wasn't for the students.

It was all to surprise a deserving teacher.

Austin Thorson, the automotive teacher, just received a $50,000 check from the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools award fund.

He thought he was going to a meeting with the school principal—until they both walked into the school’s gym.

“I was surprised,” said Thorson.

As the crowd cheered and jumped with excitement, Thorson was presented with the big check and a personalized toolbox.

“I’m really excited about it, and I’m looking forward to what it brings for the program," he said.

He is one of 25 teachers from across the country to receive this award—and one of 900 who applied. Thorson said he’s beyond thankful for this award because he knows what this money will mean for the automotive club and students going forward.

“I think the exciting thing is the doors it’s going to open for us to do new projects, trips, or experiences that we can provide for the classroom. I think that’s outstanding,’ said Thorson.

Thorson has been a teacher for about 14 years he's helping young minds navigate the trades industry from his automotive shop classroom.

“We’re really creating this new generation of students who want to be in skilled trades,” said Thorson.

His students said Thorson is beyond deserving of this award because he’s the type of teacher who will always go above and beyond for the classroom.

“He’s done a lot for me as a student and as well as many other students in the building,” said student Reilly Aday.

As students gathered to support Thorson’s achievement, they said his passion for education, students, and the trades is inspiring the next generation to come.

“For sure, it’s been a blast. It doesn’t feel like it’s been 14 years. I guess that’s a good thing. I’m excited to see where we go from here—the year is still young, and it opens up a lot of new opportunities for us,” said Thorson.

According to Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, since 2017, more than $8.9 million has been awarded to over 150 teachers and their schools’ programs.

