Elkhorn Area HS students, teachers show off success in career technical education

ELKHORN, Wis. — Should high school students prepare for a four-year college degree or find a career in the trades after graduation? Elkhorn Area High School is achieving success with both options.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction visited Elkhorn on Monday to see the high school's career and technical education programs up close. State educational leaders watched students learn in Elkhorn's auto shop and culinary education classes during their tour.

"Getting that real opportunity to work with your hands really helps them find what may be the best fit for them," said Austin Thorson, who has led Elkhorn Area High School's auto shop program for the past 15 years.

Principal Dan Kiel said the state highlighted his school because its curriculum focuses on making students well-rounded before they graduate.

"It's just as valuable to take something and figure out you don't like it as it is to take something and figure out this is a path you want to go down," Kiel said.

Sophomore Reed Bonneville signed up for the culinary education class because he did not know how to cook at all. He doubts he will go into the culinary field after graduation, but is grateful for what he has learned in the kitchen.

"It's been really fun because it's all been hands-on and everything has been really useful."

Lead culinary instructor Jenny Wehmeier said many of her students have used the skills she teaches long after the final bell rings.

"If I see them in the grocery store, they have their phones out and say things like, 'Mrs. Wehmeier, you've got to see what I made the other day,'" Wehmeier said.

State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly was scheduled to make the trip to Elkhorn, but got sick before the visit according to DPI. Assistant State Superintendent Paul Manriquez, who once taught at Elkhorn Area High School, made the trip in her place.

