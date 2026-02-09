Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Elkhorn Area HS students, teachers show off success in career technical education

Department of Public Instruction toured high school's programs
Should high school students prepare for a four-year college degree or find a career in the trades after graduation? Elkhorn Area High School is achieving success with both options.
Elkhorn Area HS students, teachers show off success in career technical education
elkhorn area hs career education.jpg
Posted

ELKHORN, Wis. — Should high school students prepare for a four-year college degree or find a career in the trades after graduation? Elkhorn Area High School is achieving success with both options.

elkhorn area hs culinary.jpg
Students in Elkhorn Area High School's culinary education program make macaroni and cheese.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction visited Elkhorn on Monday to see the high school's career and technical education programs up close. State educational leaders watched students learn in Elkhorn's auto shop and culinary education classes during their tour.

elkhorn area hs auto shop 2.jpg
A student in Elkhorn Area High School's auto shop inspects an engine.

"Getting that real opportunity to work with your hands really helps them find what may be the best fit for them," said Austin Thorson, who has led Elkhorn Area High School's auto shop program for the past 15 years.

Austin Thorson.JPG
Austin Thorson leads Elkhorn Area High School's auto shop program.

Principal Dan Kiel said the state highlighted his school because its curriculum focuses on making students well-rounded before they graduate.

elkhorn area hs auto shop.jpg
An Elkhorn Area High School student makes adjustments to a car.

"It's just as valuable to take something and figure out you don't like it as it is to take something and figure out this is a path you want to go down," Kiel said.

dan kiel.JPG
Elkhorn Area High School principal Dan Kiel.

Sophomore Reed Bonneville signed up for the culinary education class because he did not know how to cook at all. He doubts he will go into the culinary field after graduation, but is grateful for what he has learned in the kitchen.

elkhorn area hs culinary education 2.jpg
Students at Elkhorn Area High School learn how to make macaroni and cheese.

"It's been really fun because it's all been hands-on and everything has been really useful."

reed bonneville.JPG
Reed Bonneville is taking culinary classes at Elkhorn Area High School.

Lead culinary instructor Jenny Wehmeier said many of her students have used the skills she teaches long after the final bell rings.

elkhorn area high school.jpg
Elkhorn Area High School.

"If I see them in the grocery store, they have their phones out and say things like, 'Mrs. Wehmeier, you've got to see what I made the other day,'" Wehmeier said.

Jenny Wehmeier.JPG
Jenny Wehmeier leads Elkhorn Area High School's culinary education program.

State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly was scheduled to make the trip to Elkhorn, but got sick before the visit according to DPI. Assistant State Superintendent Paul Manriquez, who once taught at Elkhorn Area High School, made the trip in her place.

