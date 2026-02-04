Downtown Elkhorn business owners revive historic buildings thanks to city grants

ELKHORN, Wis. — Elkhorn hopes to stand out among other small Wisconsin cities by investing in its oldest area. The push to beautify the historic city center comes while Elkhorn hopes to attract hundreds of new residents.

TMJ4 A mural in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

Elkhorn awarded $60,000 in grants during 2025 so building owners downtown could repair, repaint, and revive their properties.

TMJ4 Downtown Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

"Downtown Elkhorn has so much character, and we want to capitalize on that," said Katie James, the City of Elkhorn's community grant writer. "It's not about creating a new story, it's about sharing the story we already have with a new coat of paint."

TMJ4 Katie James is Elkhorn's community grant writer.

Julie Bonogofsky opened Guesthouse by Friends, a sobriety community and resource center, in downtown Elkhorn last summer. She was awarded $4,485 to repaint her building and purchase a new door through the grant program.

TMJ4 The Guesthouse by Friends building in downtown Elkhorn.

"The building before was disrespectful, honestly," Bonogofsky said. "I didn't know how we could invite people to come here with a storefront that looked so shabby."

TMJ4 Julie Bonogofsky opened Guesthouse by Friends in downtown Elkhorn.

Elkhorn is also building new developments in addition to the downtown refurbishment. A housing complex under construction along Interstate 43 and Highway 67 plans to add more than 800 apartment units to the city.

TMJ4 Construction on an apartment complex in Elkhorn.

Both James and Bonogofsky are confident downtown Elkhorn can thrive thanks to the beautification.

"We're on the right track," Bonogofsky said. "I think every building will really sparkle."

TMJ4 A refurbished historic building in downtown Elkhorn.

"Supporting small businesses is such a critical part of the City of Elkhorn," James said. "We really want to do as much as we can to make them successful."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip