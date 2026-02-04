Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Downtown Elkhorn business owners revive historic buildings thanks to city grants

Elkhorn awarded $60,000 in beautification grants last year
TMJ4
Elkhorn has invested in beautification grants for downtown buildings.
ELKHORN, Wis. — Elkhorn hopes to stand out among other small Wisconsin cities by investing in its oldest area. The push to beautify the historic city center comes while Elkhorn hopes to attract hundreds of new residents.

A mural in Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

Elkhorn awarded $60,000 in grants during 2025 so building owners downtown could repair, repaint, and revive their properties.

Downtown Elkhorn, Wisconsin.

"Downtown Elkhorn has so much character, and we want to capitalize on that," said Katie James, the City of Elkhorn's community grant writer. "It's not about creating a new story, it's about sharing the story we already have with a new coat of paint."

Katie James is Elkhorn's community grant writer.

Julie Bonogofsky opened Guesthouse by Friends, a sobriety community and resource center, in downtown Elkhorn last summer. She was awarded $4,485 to repaint her building and purchase a new door through the grant program.

The Guesthouse by Friends building in downtown Elkhorn.

"The building before was disrespectful, honestly," Bonogofsky said. "I didn't know how we could invite people to come here with a storefront that looked so shabby."

Julie Bonogofsky opened Guesthouse by Friends in downtown Elkhorn.

Elkhorn is also building new developments in addition to the downtown refurbishment. A housing complex under construction along Interstate 43 and Highway 67 plans to add more than 800 apartment units to the city.

Construction on an apartment complex in Elkhorn.

Both James and Bonogofsky are confident downtown Elkhorn can thrive thanks to the beautification.

"We're on the right track," Bonogofsky said. "I think every building will really sparkle."

A refurbished historic building in downtown Elkhorn.

"Supporting small businesses is such a critical part of the City of Elkhorn," James said. "We really want to do as much as we can to make them successful."

