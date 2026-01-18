Delavan's annual Winterfest showcases ice sculptures, vintage snowmobiles, food and more

DELAVAN — The Town of Delavan held its annual Winterfest on Saturday morning.

The event was filled with live music, ice sculptures and more.

Winterfest was a free family-friendly indoor and outdoor event held at the Waters Edge building at Community Park in Delavan.

Town of Delavan

As part of Winterfest, event goers competed in an ice carving competition, vintage snowmobile showcase and enjoyed live music from the Delavan High School Jazz Band, Phoenix Middle School and Delavan-Darien High School String Choirs, as well as members of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band.

Town of Delavan

"We are excited for this great free community event, celebrating all things winter in the Town of Delavan," President of Delavan Friends of the Park, Kevin Kiekhafer, said. "From our vintage snowmobiles and ice carving to face painting and local bands, there's something for everyone at Winterfest."

In addition, Winterfest-goers could also enjoy food from the Waterfront Pub & Grill and from Pastries by Chad.

