Delavan restaurateur trying to balance budget after city's drastic water rate increase

DELAVAN, Wis. — Delavan homeowners and business owners are paying much more for water this year after a large water rate increase took effect on New Year's Day. It's a big change for restaurants that constantly use water to serve and clean up after customers.

Delavan estimates homeowners are paying an average of about 60 percent more on their water bills due to the new water rate. The city says the increase, which is Delavan's first full rate increase since 2011, was needed to keep up with inflation and replace water mains that are at least 100 years old.

Doni Ademi manages Ol' Wisco Bar & Grill in downtown Delavan. He said the water rate increase is another layer of financial stress in an industry known for tight margins.

"Food prices have been skyrocketing over the years," Ademi said. "I can see why some people complain about menu prices, but to ensure consistency, that's where those prices come from."

Ademi said restaurants such as Ol' Wisco can not really slow down their water usage because of the demands of the business.

"You've got to wash dishes, you've got to wash your hands," Ademi said. "Without water, you really can't do much."

He hopes people in Delavan still find time to support local restaurants while trying to balance their new budgets.

"Keep stopping in," Ademi said. "At the end of the day, it all adds up, and it just makes the expenses a little bit higher than they need to be."

