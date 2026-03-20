Delavan police officer arrested by sheriff's deputies in Illinois

DELAVAN — A City of Delavan Police Officer was arrested by the Winnebago County, Illinois Sheriff's Office on Thursday, the city announced in a statement on Friday morning.

Seth Wenig/AP FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The officer, Joshua Bittner, has been employed by the city since February 2023 and has been put on administrative leave while a criminal investigation and any court proceedings happen.

The city did not say why the officer was arrested, saying that "this matter is considered a personnel issue," and will not provide any further information.

TMJ4 is working to learn more.

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