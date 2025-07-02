Darien farmers, residents sound alarm over proposed natural gas plant

DARIEN — Farmers and residents are raising concerns about a proposed natural gas power plant that would be built near their property.

The project has sparked significant community opposition, with residents packing a town hall meeting Tuesday to voice their concerns to the town board.

Bud and Kelly Scott's family farm in Darien represents generations of agricultural heritage.

"This is where my grandfather started farming, and then it just carried on through generation to generation," Bud Scott said.

But now, the couple fears their way of life could be threatened by a proposed natural gas power plant.

Illinois-based Invenergy, a company that specializes in large-scale energy projects like the solar panels already surrounding the Scotts' farm, now wants to build what they're calling the Foundry Ridge Energy Center.

The couple is also questioning why a natural gas plant is needed when the solar panel project was completed recently.

Right now, the project is in the site characterization and permitting stage, according to the project website. That means Invenergy is conducting environmental surveys, submitting local, county, and state permit applications, and is engaging with community members and relevant officials.

According to the project website, the project aims to support local and regional energy reliability. But for Kelly Scott, the prospect is deeply concerning.

"It's scary, because you don't know. I mean, ultimately, you don't know what effect it's gonna have on your family," Kelly Scott said.

TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister spent time listening to community members who shared their worries about the potential impacts of having such a facility in their rural neighborhood. Many expressed feeling blindsided by the proposal and are working to understand what it could mean for their families and properties.

Invenergy Communications Manager Ellie Turner said in a statement to TMJ4 that they have been engaging in public discussions.

"Over the course of the past year, we've participated in several town and village meetings to provide project updates. Notably, in May, Invenergy hosted a public open house in Darien in which we shared early-stage project information and answered questions. We collected feedback at the public open house and will continue to accept feedback from the community throughout the permitting process," said Turner.

Shane Koehl, another local farmer, expressed concerns about pollution from the proposed plant.

"We'll intake that as humans, and we're only, what, about a mile and a half across the field from it, plus having to see it and hear it and all that stuff," Koehl said.

Feeling they had nowhere else to turn, Kelly reached out to TMJ4 News.

"It's not something you want to hear when you have three kids at home, so let alone having it so close to us. I don't even know what to say," she said.

The community's concerns prompted a standing-room-only town hall meeting, where residents voiced their opposition to the project.

"We need to stand up because this is ridiculous," one resident said during public comment.

Another resident expressed health concerns: "I don't want another pollutant upwind from my house."

While the town board listened to these concerns, the ultimate decision on the project will come from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The process involves multiple steps of review and public input before any final approval.

Kelly hopes that by raising awareness early and appealing to state and local lawmakers, the community can prevent the project from moving forward.

"We just need our voice heard. And you know, we're a really small rural community, and there's only so much of us and so many we can do, so much we can do," Kelly said.

If plans move forward, construction would start in 2026, and the Foundry Ridge Energy Center would begin operations in 2028.

Full Statement from Invenergy:

“In March, Invenergy filed our engineering plan with the state of Wisconsin for Foundry Ridge Energy Center. The project plans to start construction in 2026 and begin operations in 2028.

The power generated by the Foundry Ridge Energy Center will enter a high voltage transmission system that supports local and regional energy reliability. Additionally, the economic benefits of the project, including more than $600,000 invested in local tax revenue annually, 150 construction jobs, and up to 12 full-time operations and maintenance jobs, will all directly benefit Walworth County and Darien.

Over the course of the past year, we’ve participated in several town and village meetings to provide project updates. Notably, in May, Invenergy hosted a public open house in Darien in which we shared early-stage project information and answered questions. We collected feedback at the public open house and will continue to accept feedback from the community throughout the permitting process.”

-Ellie Turner, Communications Manager, at Invenergy

This story was reported by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

