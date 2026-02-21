'Burlington has been so lucky': Community leader reflects on Robin Vos' local legacy

BURLINGTON, Wis. — Assembly speaker Robin Vos will say goodbye to Madison and retire to the Burlington area after this legislative term ends. How will he be remembered in his hometown?

Vos will retire after 22 years in the Assembly and a record-breaking 14 years as Assembly speaker. He made the announcement Thursday night, in which he revealed he had a minor heart attack in November.

Experience Burlington CEO M.T. Boyle says she and Vos have worked together to keep his hometown thriving.

"Burlington has been so lucky for 22 years," Boyle said. "One of the last acts he did was to get Burlington $10 million dollars for our dam project and to dredge Brown's Lake. Those are impactful projects for a community of our size."

While Vos lists the nearby village of Rochester as his residence, he was born in Burlington and graduated from Burlington High School. His company also owns TS Food Packaging in Burlington.

Additionally, his father Tom Vos was a Burlington city alderman for 36 years, which made the senior Vos the longest-serving alderman in Burlington history.

Boyle believes Vos' influence in Madison will be missed in Burlington, but understands why he is stepping away from politics.

"When he said he had that minor heart attack, that's when my heart sank," Boyle said. "I texted him and said, 'We're really going to miss you.'"

