A possible Spring Break escape: Families drive to Lake Geneva as temperatures thaw

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — Wisconsin is starting to warm up, which means its about time to start planning a Spring Break vacation. If you want to come to Lake Geneva, you should fill up your tank before you drive.

The price of gas in Lake Geneva is currently $2.59 a gallon, which is one of the highest prices in Southeast Wisconsin according to GasBuddy. However, you can easily drive from Milwaukee or the WOW counties on a half of tank of gas or less.

While Spring Break kicks off the busy season, families from across the Midwest came to Lake Geneva for Presidents' Day Weekend in part because of the unseasonably warm temperatures.

"This was the first place that we decided to come to when we knew we had a couple of days off," said Betsy Scott, who drove with her teenage daughter Emily from the Ravenswood neighborhood of Chicago. "We didn't even look at other places."

Some families decided to visit Lake Geneva for the very first time.

"We've never been to Wisconsin before," said Donald Phillips, who drove his family from Ypsilanti, Michigan. "It's just the blessing of seeing the Midwest, seeing how connected we are and how similar we are. It's really just a reminder of how beautiful this country is."

Visit Lake Geneva president Stephanie Klett encourages more people within Wisconsin to explore what the town has to offer when Spring Break comes around.

"Spring Break doesn't have to be about flying to Florida," Klett said. "Get in your car, drive an hour, and explore your own history."

Scott and Phillips both say Wisconsinites should take advantage of the relatively short drive to Lake Geneva.

"It's the perfect amount of sleepy that we need because we live very busy lives," Scott said.

"With the cost of plane tickets and our family being six or seven folks, it really is a blessing to get in the car and just drive and be there," Phillips said.

