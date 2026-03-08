A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza identified in Walworth, Jefferson counties

A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was identified in a commercial poultry farm in Jefferson and Walworth Counties, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced on Friday morning.

According to DATCP, animal health officials are working together in a joint response.

Charlie Neibergall/AP FILE- Birds stand in a barn on a farm.

The birds on the property have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease, and according to the DATCP, none of the birds from the flock will enter the food system.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and county public health departments are monitoring the farm workers for HPAI symptoms.

The risk of exposure to the general public in Wisconsin remains low, according to the DATCP.

