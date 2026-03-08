Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWalworth County

Actions

A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza identified in Walworth, Jefferson counties

A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was identified in a commercial poultry farm in Jefferson and Walworth Counties, the Wisconsin DATCP announced.
Bird Flu
Andres Kudacki/AP
Chickens rest inside a cage as they wait to be slaughtered inside the La Granja Live Poultry Corporation store on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, in New York.
Bird Flu
Posted

A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was identified in a commercial poultry farm in Jefferson and Walworth Counties, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced on Friday morning.

According to DATCP, animal health officials are working together in a joint response.

Bird Flu
FILE- Birds stand in a barn on a farm.

The birds on the property have been depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease, and according to the DATCP, none of the birds from the flock will enter the food system.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and county public health departments are monitoring the farm workers for HPAI symptoms.

The risk of exposure to the general public in Wisconsin remains low, according to the DATCP.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Simmons, Taj Profile Pic 2026(1).png

Meet your Walworth County Reporter: Taj Simmons