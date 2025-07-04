1 dead after an SUV turns in front of semi in Walworth County

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. — One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash in Walworth County.
The crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of US HWY 14 and County HWY K in the Town of Sharon.
According to an initial investigation, the SUV was eastbound on HWY 14 and attempted to make a left turn onto northbound County HWY K The semi-truck was westbound on HWY 14. The SUV turned left in front of the semi-truck at the intersection. The semi-truck driver was unable to avoid the crash and collided with the front passenger’s side area of the SUV.
During a 911 call, dispatch was told the driver of the SUV was partially ejected out of the windshield, and a nurse at the scene was not able to locate a pulse on the driver. The driver, a 47-year-old male from Wisconsin, was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.
