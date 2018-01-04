Walker to close troubled Lincoln Hills prison, open regional teenage prisons

MADISON - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he will close the troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison and open five regional teenage prisons.

“By moving from one facility to several facilities across the state, and placing a focus on mental health and trauma-informed care, we believe this plan will improve long-term outcomes for both juveniles and our staff working at these facilities,” Governor Walker said in a statement.

“Republicans and Democrats alike agree this is the way forward to reform juvenile corrections, and I thank state and local elected officials and interested organizations for partnering with us to develop this plan.”

