Vladislav Larin wins men's 80+kg gold, brings the ROC total to four taekwondo medals in Tokyo

Vladislav Larin won gold in the men's Olympic heavyweight (80+kg/176+lbs) taekwondo final to bring the Russian Olympic Committee's total medal count in the sport to four. The ROC won the most medals overall and the most golds (two) in taekwondo.

The Russian took a two-point lead over Dejan Georgievsk in Round 1. The two both tallied seven points in Round 2, but Larin clinched the victory by outscoring his opponent 6-2 in the final round.

Georgievski's medal was North Macedonia's first silver in any sport and ended a medal drought that stretched back to 2000 when Magomed Ibragimov won the country’s first medal – a bronze in wrestling. South Korea's In Kyo-Don won the bronze.

No Americans qualified to compete in the event, and the 80+kg finals mark the end of the taekwondo competition in Tokyo.