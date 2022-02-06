Watch
In The Village: Skier Winter Vinecki joins Elizabeth Beisel

Posted at 8:44 AM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 11:04:43-05

Wonder how things are going inside of the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who's living there now as well as someone who's been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the Winter Olympics.

Aerial skier Winter Vinecki joins us as our latest guest from inside the athlete villages in Beijing.

Vinecki reveals Team USA's most sought after resource inside the village: Bikes! The marathon runner and gymnastics fan finds common ground with Elizabeth Beisel about turning loss into positive action.

Listen on Amazon Music for an inside look at the athlete life in Beijing, and watch all the Olympic action unfold on the networks of NBC.

