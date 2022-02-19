Watch
In The Village: Matt Hamilton('s hair) joins the podcast

(Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Matt Hamilton of Team USA looks on against Team Switzerland during the men’s curling round robin at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
Posted at 7:43 AM, Feb 19, 2022
Wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who's living there now as well as someone who's been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the Winter Olympics.

Curler Matt Hamilton stops by In the Village to admit he's the black sheep of his family, rave about custom sneakers and tell us why his long hair is an act of philanthropy as well as an Olympic fashion sensation.

Follow In The Village on Spotify for an inside look at the athlete life, and watch all the Olympic action unfold on the networks of NBC.

