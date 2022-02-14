In The Village: Jacobellis and Baumgartner join Beisel

Wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who's living there now as well as someone who's been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Next up: Two of the many older experienced athletes having transcendent Olympics.

Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner join us moments before their podium ceremony to talk about signature hairstyles, rad dads, and nervous energy.

Follow In The Village on Apple Podcasts for an inside look at the athlete life, and watch all the Olympic action unfold on the networks of NBC.