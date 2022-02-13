In the Village: Aerial gold winners x3 with Elizabeth Beisel

Wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who's living there now as well as someone who's been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Today it's three gold medalists for the price of one!

Gold-medalist skiers Ashley Caldwell, Justin Schoenefeld, and Chris Lillis join In the Village to discuss their love tricycle, pre-competition nerves, and not knowing they were underdogs.

Listen to the latest episodes on Apple Podcasts and explore athlete life at the Olympics.