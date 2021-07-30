USWNT outlast Netherlands in penalty shootout for Olympic semifinal berth

The United States women's national team survived a stiff test from the Netherlands in an Olympic soccer quarterfinal decided in a penalty shootout.

The U.S. scored on all four of its kicks from the spot as goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher delivered two key saves in the shootout for a 4-2 win. Megan Rapinoe scored the deciding penalty to send the U.S. through to the semifinals.

The knockout stage match required extra time after a thrilling 90 minutes which ended 2-2.

The Americans matched a brace by Dutch star Vivianne Miedema with goals from Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams.

This story will be updated further.