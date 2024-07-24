Watch Now
USMNT blanked 3-0 by France in Olympic opener

USA TODAY Sports
Manu Kone of France in action with Djordje Mihailovic of the U.S. during a group stage match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jul 24, 2024

The U.S. men’s national team began its tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 3-0 defeat to France. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

