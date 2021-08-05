USA's David Taylor strikes late for wrestling gold

They call him "The Magic Man," and 2018 world champion David Taylor saved the biggest trick of his life for the last seconds of his gold medal bout Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Trailing 3-2 to defending champion and top seed Hassan Yazdanicharati of Iran, Taylor suddenly swept through his opponent for a big two points and the win.

Thomas Gilman took bronze in the 57kg freestyle, taking two big wins after a loss on the first day of competition. Helen Maroulis will wrestle for bronze shortly.

Earlier in the day, Gabel Stevenson stormed into the 125kg semifinals with two dominant wins. Jacarra Winchester gave up six points in her 53kg quarterfinal on the way to defeat, and highly touted Kyle Dake lost his quarterfinal bout by a staggering 11-0 score.

Dake and Winchester will each have a chance to duplicate Gilman's path to bronze, starting in the repechage on Friday.

SEE MORE: USA's Steveson on to semis; Winchester, Dake lose in quarterfinals

Taylor takes gold late

BRACKET

Yazdanicharati had the 2016 gold medal, albeit in a smaller weight class. At the 86kg class, he had won the world championship in 2017 and 2019.

But Taylor won that title in 2018. He beat Yazdanicharati on the way to that championship, as he did in the 2017 World Cup.

In Thursday's Olympic final, Taylor seemed unlikely to repeat the feat. The defending champion scored first when Taylor couldn't produce anything under a 30-second shot clock. The lead moved to 2-0 on a penalty to Taylor.

The American answered quickly to tie the bout at 2. But Yazdanicharati managed to push Taylor out of the rings to take a 3-2 lead with 1:30 left.

With time running down, Taylor struck with breathtaking speed, getting a double-leg takedown and two points. Yazdanicharati had no time left to answer.

Also in the 86kg weight class, University of Michigan wrestler Myles Amine claimed San Marino's third medal of the Games in dramatic fashion, taking down India's Deepak Punia with roughly 10 seconds left for a 4-2 win. Amine finished third in the 2018, 2019 and 2021 NCAA championships. San Marino, a nation with a population of 33,860, won its first two medals in its Olympic history in shooting earlier in the Games.

Amine battled his way back through the bracket after losing to Taylor.

Maroulis seeks bronze

BRACKET

Maroulis faces Mongolia's Khongorzul Boldsaikhan for bronze in the 57kg class.

Gilman rebounds for bronze

BRACKET

After a 5-4 defeat in the Round of 16, Gilman overwhelmed his opponents in the repechage and bronze medal bouts. He beat Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev 11-1 and then used effective countermoves to beat Reza Altrinagharchi, repeatedly catching the Iranian wrestler's legs and forcing him down for a 9-1 decision.