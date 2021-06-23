USA Basketball officially announces women's 3x3 roster for Tokyo Olympics

The roster is set for the first-ever women's 3x3 basketball team representing the United States in Tokyo.

USA Basketball announced Wednesday that Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Katie Lou Samuelson, the four athletes who qualified the United States' spot for the Summer Olympics, will all be playing for Team USA at the Games.

"USA Basketball is very proud to announce the first U.S. Olympic 3×3 Basketball Team," USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said in a statement. "These four players not only are outstanding athletes, but they will be excellent representatives for our country in this new Olympic discipline. All four have significant USA Basketball experience and most recently won the FIBA 3×3 Olympic Qualifier, which earned this 3x3 berth to Tokyo."

Dolson, 29, is a two-time WNBA All-Star and won a pair of NCAA Championships during her college days at the University of Connecticut. Originally drafted by the Washington Mystics, Dolson now plays for the Chicago Sky and logged a field goal percentage of 49.3 in 2020.

Gray, a former North Carolina Tar Heel and South Carolina Gamecock, is now in her fourth WNBA season with the Dallas Wings. Drafted by the Wings in the first round of the 2017 WNBA Draft, Gray went on to win WNBA Rookie of the Year after starting all 34 games and averaging 13 points per game.

Plum, selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft, also made an immediate impact in the WNBA. Like Gray, Plum was named to the 2017 WNBA All-Rookie Team. Plum also has an impressive track record at international competitions, helping Team USA win gold at the 2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup and silver at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto.

Samuelson, the youngest member of the team, was selected No. 4 overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2019 WNBA Draft. A Fullterton, California native, Samuelson helped guide the UConn Huskies to an NCAA championship in 2016. Now playing for the Seattle Storm, Samuelson is in the midst of a career year. Through 10 games, 24-year-old is averaging nearly 20 minutes per game and a career-best 48.1 field goal percentage.

The Olympic 3x3 basketball competition is set to kick off Saturday, July 24 at Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.