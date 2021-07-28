U.S. archers Brady Ellison, Mackenzie Brown cruise through early rounds

Brady Ellison has won most of what there is to win in archery.

The U.S. archer has been ranked No. 1. He is the reigning world champion. He has two silver medals in Olympic team events along with individual bronze in Rio.

In his first two matches in the individual competition, he looked very much like someone who wants to complete his set of accomplishments with a gold medal.

Ellison swept Iran's Milad Vaziri Teymoorlooei 6-0 in the first round, taking the first two sets 28-24 and the last one 28-26. The top possible score is 30.

His second contest against India's Pravin Jadhav was more of the same. Ellison took the first set with yet another 28 to best Jadhav's 27. He slipped to a 27 in the second set but still beat Jadhav's 26, then won the final set 26-23.

After disappointment in the team events, the U.S. showed more signs of life in individual play. Like Ellison, Mackenzie Brown advanced to the Round of 16 by an only slightly narrower margin, winning 6-2 and 6-0 in her first two matches.

Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez opened with a 6-4 win and then dropped a respectable 6-4 decision to top-ranked Deepika Kumari of India. Casey Kaufhold also opened with a win and lost in the Round of 32. Jack Williams dropped his opener 6-4.

The women's competition concludes Friday with all four of the remaining rounds. The men follow on Saturday.

