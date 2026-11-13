University of Mississippi chancellor responds to racist viral video showing students making monkey gestures

The University of Mississippi is investigating an incident involving two freshmen after a video surfaced showing them making monkey gestures outside an apartment where Black students live.

The video, captured by a Ring doorbell camera, has been viewed millions of times and prompted a response from university officials.

TMJ4 confirmed that one of the students involved is Alaina Kunes of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, who is related to the family behind Kunes Auto Group.

University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce addressed the incident in a statement, saying the behavior does not reflect the university’s values of dignity and respect:

“Our campus has experienced actions that are diametrically opposed to our values of dignity and respect that we champion.”

"Upon learning about the incident on the evening of Friday, Nov. 6, our staff responded quickly, providing care and resources. We met with the students and their families to discuss our processes, and I can confirm that the university investigation is moving forward. We believe in holding students accountable through established processes."

The video shows freshmen outside the apartment of Black students making monkey gestures.

An attorney identified one of the students as Alaina Kunes, who issued an apology earlier this week.

"To the women I offended and the Ole Miss community, I sincerely apologize." Kunes also claimed that she had never met the women prior to the incident and “was unaware of their race,” adding that she recognized her “actions were insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful.”

Following the apology, Kunes' attorney said she officially withdrew from the University of Mississippi.

A spokesperson for Kunes also confirmed she is the daughter of Scott Kunes, the former chief operating officer of Kunes Auto Group.

The auto group has faced scrutiny in recent years over customer complaints related to racism.

In a statement, the company said:

"Our organization is built on treating every person with dignity and respect."

Chancellor Boyce said university officials have met with the students involved and their families. He also reiterated that the university believes in holding students accountable for their actions. The university's investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The chancellor also addressed a separate incident from Wednesday:

"I also want to address the incident of an unaffiliated individual on our campus yesterday, who came here with the sole purpose to disrupt our university community with racist and detestable behavior. As a public institution, we are committed to supporting First Amendment rights. At the same time, we vehemently denounce this person’s behavior, which does not align with our campus values."

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