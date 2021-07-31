Track & Field Day 3: Bromell seeks to cap comeback with 100m gold

Day 3 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics is Sunday in Japan, or Saturday night into Sunday morning stateside.

There are finals in the men's 100m, women's shot put, women's triple jump and men's high jump.

Other notable events include: semifinals in the women's 100m hurdles, men's 800m and men's 400m hurdles; first rounds in the women's steeplechase and men's 400m; and qualifying in women's long jump and women's hammer.

Women's Hammer

Qualifying (8:10pET)

Women's Steeplechase

1st Round (8:40pET)

Women's Long Jump

Qualifying (8:50pET)

Women's Shot Put

Qualifying (9:35pET)

Men's 400m

Qualifying (9:45pET)

