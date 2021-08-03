Tokyo Olympics Day 11: Biles, Durant, U.S. water polo women make statements

What once was routine often only seemed that way.

Simone Biles came into Tokyo as a lock for many medals. It didn't happen, as Biles withdrew from multiple events. But she courageously returned to action Tuesday to pick up one more medal, a bronze in the balance beam.

The U.S. men's basketball team used to destroy the opposition, first in the amateur era and then again then pros joined the Olympics. Other countries caught up with their own collections of pros, and the U.S. program needed to retool to get back on top. This year, though, the team has looked vulnerable with exhibition losses and a loss in the its Olympic opener. But Olympic veteran Kevin Durant and the U.S. men won Tuesday's quarterfinal showdown with Ricky Rubio and a tough Spanish team.

The U.S. women's water polo team used to destroy the opposition. They still do, setting a record for victory margin in a women's knockout round match with a 16-5 win over Canada in the quarterfinals. (STORY)

Elsewhere, records, cyclists and cardboard beds tumbled on a thrilling day in Tokyo.

SEE MORE: Karsten Warholm demolishes 400m hurdles WR in 45.94 for gold

Track and field

The 400m hurdles race was one of the most-anticipated events of the Games, and it delivered. Norway's Karsten Warholm broke his own world record — and he had to, with the USA's Rai Benjamin in hot pursuit to take silver.

The women's long jump came down to the final attempts, with Germany's Malaika Mihambo denying the USA's Brittney Reese a second Olympic gold. Reese took her second silver to go with one gold in her Olympic career. (STORY)

Still to come: finals in the men's pole vault, women's hammer throw, women's 800m and women's 200m.

SEE MORE: Germany's Mihambo steals women's long jump in last round

Men's basketball

Luka Doncic continued his torrid Olympic experience, just missing a triple-double as Slovenia routed Germany in the quarterfinals. (STORY)

Two more quarterfinals are to come, determining the teams that will join the USA and Slovenia in the semifinals.

SEE MORE: Slovenia pummels Germany to advance to semifinals

Around the Games

Olympic Village: Could the cardboard beds in the athletes' accommodations survive the Australian delegation? Apparently not, but the delegation is happy to report that the (inanimate) kangaroo and emu mascots that went missing have been returned. Or, in the words of team chief Ian Chesterman, they "enjoyed a pleasant holiday in Deutschland." (STORY)

Beach volleyball: Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman advanced to the semifinals with a straight-set win over Germany's Maggie Kozuch and Laura Ludwig. Kozuch was the defending champion with her previous partner. (STORY)

Cycling: Great Britain's first family of track cycling, Jason Kenny and Laura Kenny, added two medals to a bustling household trophy case while the U.S. women took a bronze medal and another race ended in a bizarre crash when one team actually caught someone in the team pursuit. (STORY)

SEE MORE: Mohammadali Geraei pulls off wild move in wrestling match

Medalists

Cycling (track), men's team sprint: Gold - Netherlands, Silver - Great Britain, Bronze - France

Cycling (track), women's team pursuit: Gold - Germany, Silver - Great Britain, Bronze - USA

Diving, men's springboard: Gold - Xie Siyi (CHN), Silver - Wang Zongyuan (CHN), Bronze - Jack Laugher (GBR)

Gymnastics, men's parallel bars: Gold - Zou Jingyuan (CHN), Silver - Lukas Dauser (GER), Bronze - Ferhat Arican (TUR)

Sailing, mixed Nacra: Gold - Tita/Banti (ITA), Silver - Gimson/Burnet (GBR), Bronze - Kohlhoff/Stuhlemmer (GER)

Sailing, men's 49er: Gold - Fletcher/Bishell (GER), Silver - Burling/Tuke (NZL), Bronze - Heil/Plossel (GER)

Sailing, men's Finn: Gold - Giles Scott (GBR), Silver - Zsombor Berecz (HUN), Bronze - Joan Cardona (ESP)

more to come

SEE MORE: Lisa Carrington wins kayak gold at third straight Olympics

Results

Get all the details on: