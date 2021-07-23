The Tokyo Olympic Games are here! Here's everything you need to know

After a year delay, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have finally arrived!

We're here to help you catch up on what to watch, who to watch, how to watch, matchups and stories to watch, and much more.

NBCOlympics.com will have the latest results, medal breakdown, expert analysis, key storylines, and viral moments from Tokyo.

SEE MORE: Day-by-day guide to the Tokyo Olympics

Whether you're into returning American stars like Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix, or international stars, like Rory McIlroy, Naiomi Osaka, and Kohei Uchimura, we've got a breakdown of who you need to know for Tokyo.

SEE MORE: U.S. athletes to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

SEE MORE: Japanese athletes to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

SEE MORE: 10 matchups to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

SEE MORE: How to watch the Tokyo Olympic Games

Several sports are returning to the Olympics, including baseball and softball, but a few other sports are making their Olympic debut: skateboarding, 3x3 basketball, and karate. Make sure you've read up on the new sports, so you can be the Olympic expert for all your friends.

SEE MORE: Tokyo Olympics 101: What are the new sports?

SEE MORE: Tokyo Olympics 101: Become an expert in every sport

Get to know more about the Olympic host city and the venues that will be used for competition.

SEE MORE: Tokyo Olympics 101: Get to know the host city

SEE MORE: Tokyo Olympics 101: Venues

It's been five years since the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. While a lot of names and faces have changed, there are some familiar faces that you will recognize in the Games. Take a look back at Rio's incredible action and look forward to Tokyo's action.

SEE MORE: Tokyo Olympics 101: What you've missed since Rio

SEE MORE: Tokyo Olympics 101: Who's qualified for Team USA?

SEE MORE: Athletes who can three-peat (or four-peat) at the Tokyo Olympics