Today's Talker: Woman goes into labor at Beyonce concert

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, one woman had quite the experience at a Beyonce concert. It was a Labor Day concert a California mom will never forget.

Sarah Francis Jones, who was pregnant, did not want to miss Beyonce's birthday show at Sofi Stadium.

She thought she'd be fine since she had a c-section scheduled about a week later but baby Nola had other ideas.

When Beyonce started "Virgo's Groove," Nola wanted to join the fun.

At first, Jones thought they were just false contractions.

But on the way home, she knew she had to go to the hospital right away.

Jones says it was a perfect set of circumstances, going into labor on Labor Day with a Virgo baby.

