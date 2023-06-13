Today's Talker: Wheel of Fortune host to step down, Denver Nuggets win NBA Championship

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! Today we are talking about the NBA Finals and Wheel of Fortune.

Denver Nuggets win NBA Championship:

Confetti flew in Denver as the Nuggets are first-time NBA champions.

They defeated the Miami Heat 94 to 89 Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks in round one of the playoffs.

Fans took to the streets and celebrated the franchise's win.

Pat Sajak to step down as Wheel of Fortune host:

Wheel of Fortune game show host Pat Sajak says he'll retire next year. He posted a tweet Monday saying it's been a wonderful ride.

After more than 40 years of hosting the show, he says his 41st season, which begins in September, will be his last. He did not say who might replace him. Sajak is 76 years old.

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

