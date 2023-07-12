Today's Talker: Watt brothers to be featured on Wheaties box, Top Chef comes to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! From Top Chef to Wisconsin's Watt brothers, we have some fun talker topics today!

Top Chef is coming to Wisconsin:

The upcoming 21st season of the Bravo TV show "Top Chef" will take place in Wisconsin, including areas around Milwaukee and Madison.

According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, the hit culinary competition also announced Kristen Kish as the show's new host. The show recently traveled to food scenes in Houston, Portland, Kentucky, Colorado, and Charleston. A premiere date and filming plans are yet to be announced.

JJ and TJ Watt to be featured on Wheaties box:

NFL brothers JJ and TJ Watt have snagged a coveted honor in sports history. They are being featured on the front of the Wheaties cereal box.

They're the first brothers ever to appear on the Wheaties box together.

JJ Watt is a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year. His 12-year career came to an end when he retired last season.

His brother TJ is a linebacker with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're also the first pair of athletes since 1935 to grace the box at the same time.

