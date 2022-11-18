Today's Talker: Taylor Swift fans are crying real tears now

In Today's Talker, Taylor Swift fans are crying real tears on their guitars after Ticketmaster canceled ticket sales for Friday because of "extraordinarily high demand" and "insufficient remaining ticket inventory."

Swift's 2023 "Eras" tour had set an all-time record for single-day concert ticket sales on Tuesday.

The problem seems to be with Ticketmaster's "verified fans" system, which is designed to offer presale codes to real fans and weed out bots.

It's not clear when - or if - ticket sales will resume. Taylor's tour isn't coming to Milwaukee, but many local 'Swifties' will be heading to Chicago or Minneapolis.

Another quick story we want to get to: Snoop Dogg now has a pet clothing line called "Snoop Doggie Doggs". And while the line's name mentions canines, the rapper says he has items designed to fit cats too.

