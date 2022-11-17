Watch Now
Ticketmaster cancels public sale of Taylor Swift tour tickets

Taylor Swift fans experienced long waiting times and the Ticketmaster website even crashed.
It's now time for Today's Talker! More Taylor Swift concert tickets are going on sale today after millions of "Swifties" overwhelmed Ticketmaster yesterday, crashing their website with unprecedented demand.
Posted at 3:06 PM, Nov 17, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Ticketmaster is canceling the public sale of tickets to Taylor Swift's "The Eras" Tour, the company announced Thursday.

The tour is expected to include hits from her previous albums, attracting long-time fans.

"Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled," according to Ticketmaster's Twitter account.

Swift fans experienced long waiting times and the Ticketmaster website even crashed.

Swift added 17 dates to her 2013 tour, starting in Arizona in March and ending in LA in August. She planned to play a total of 52 concerts during the tour.

The tour includes three dates in Chicago - not in Milwaukee though.

"We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for the Eras Tour," according to Ticketmaster in a longer statement, NBC News reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

