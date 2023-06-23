Today's Talker: Taylor Swift boosts public transportation, the latest on lab-grown meat

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! Today we are talking about two very different topics: Taylor Swift and lab-grown meat.

Taylor Swift boosts public transportation usage:

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has helped boost an industry that sorely needs it, public transit.

Transit experts say the sold-out tour is bumping up ticket sales on trains, buses, and subways as fans flock to her concerts.

In Chicago, Swift's three-night stay generated more than 43,000 additional bus and rail rides.

Atlanta's Marta Trains saw more than three times the typical number of riders while Swift was in town. Some cities specifically targeted Swifties with their marketing. Philadelphia said its public transit would help riders, "shake off traffic congestion."

U.S. Department of Agriculture approves of lab-grown meat:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has cleared lab-grown, or cultivated meat, to be produced and sold in the United States. That's according to two companies that produce it: Upside Foods and Good Meat.

Good Meat advertises its product as "meat without slaughter," a more humane approach to eating meat.

Supporters hope it will help fight climate change by reducing the need for traditional animal agriculture which emits greenhouse gases.

Good Meat said it will start production immediately.

