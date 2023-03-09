Today's Talker: Sunny D is creating its own hard seltzer!

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker!

If you ever played hacky-sack, listened to grunge, or tied a plaid shirt around your waist, this could brighten your day. Sunny D is launching a vodka seltzer. Because just like you, Sunny D, the popular orange drink from the 90s, is all grown up.

The company says they were inspired by people telling them they like to use Sunny D as a mixer. Also, the hard seltzer market is still going strong. Sunny D will be available at select Walmart stores starting March 11.

The U.S. Postal Service is paying tribute to Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison with her own forever stamp.

The late author penned several novels throughout her career, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Beloved" and "The Bluest Eye."

Morrison was also the first African American woman to receive a Nobel Prize in literature in 19-93. The stamp features a portrait of Morrison against a yellow background taken in 1997 for the cover of Time Magazine.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip