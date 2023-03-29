Today's Talker: State Trooper delivers Doordash order after pulling over driver

MILWAUKEE — An Australian food startup has created a meatball made with DNA from a long-extinct animal-- a mammoth! The meatball isn't meant for human consumption. It's more lamb meat made in a lab than it is mammoth meat but there is a tiny amount of mammoth DNA in it. Scientists have since sequenced the mammoth genome and learned details about their lives.

Australian cultured meat startup 'Vow' used some of that information to grow an approximation of mammoth meat in a lab. The project's goal, according to the company, is to raise awareness of the potential of cultured meat to make eating habits more planet friendly.

Imagine waiting for your Doordash delivery and a state trooper knocks on your door! It actually happened last week in western Nebraska. The state trooper had pulled over a driver who had a revoked license.

Turns out the driver had been delivering meals for Doordash.

The trooper didn't want anyone to go hungry so he finished the last two Doordash deliveries himself.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip