Today's Talker: Spieker's Pumpkin Farm unveils 2023 corn maze

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, we are talking about a local pumpkin farm that has unveiled the theme for its massive corn maze this fall.

Spieker's Pumpkin Farm in Sheboygan County created a shark corn maze for the 2023 season.

Last year, the farm made a Titanic-themed corn maze without using GPS tracking.

You can get lost in the maze when they open Saturday, September 23.

