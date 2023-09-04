Spieker's Pumpkin Farm in Sheboygan County creates shark corn maze

RANDOM LAKE, Wis. — It's that time of the year again!

Spieker's Pumpkin Farm in Sheboygan County created a shark corn maze for the 2023 season. You can get lost in the maze when they open Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Spiekers Pumpkin Farm

They are open weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and weekends 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Last year, Spieker's pulled off a Titanic feat without using GPS tracking technology. The owner sketched the design out on graph paper. He then measured it out himself in the field before creating the path.

Spieker's Pumpkin Farm Spieker's Pumpkin Farm created a Titantic corn maze without using a GPS.

Spieker's is located at N1181 WI-57 in Random Lake. To learn more about Spieker's Pumpkin Farm, visit their website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip