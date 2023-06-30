Today's Talker: Scary shark encounter in Florida, Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 3

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! We are talking about a scary encounter with a shark as well as a supermodel who just welcomed a new baby.

Paddleboarder encounters shark in Florida:

A paddleboarder had a close encounter with a hammerhead shark while crossing the straits of Florida. Cellphone video shows the woman paddling toward a boat, where her husband was calmly directing her in. If you look closely, you can see a fin stick out of the water as she approaches.

A hammerhead shark was following her, and at one point, was under her board. Malea Tribble says she didn't have time to be scared. Once she was safely in the boat, the crew called out to another paddleboarder to warn him about the shark and the fin reappeared near his board.

The shark eventually swam away.

Naomi Campbell welcomes new baby:

Naomi Campbell has welcomed baby number two! The 53-year-old made an Instagram post-Thursday announcing the arrival of her baby boy.

The supermodel is also mom to a two-year-old girl. Campbell told British Vogue last year that she encourages her older friends to not rule out having babies later in life.

