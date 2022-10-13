Today's Talker: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell to star in new Christmas movie

It's time for Today's Talker. It may be mid-October, but Hollywood has Christmas in mind. 'Elf' star Will Ferrell and actor Ryan Reynolds are teaming up to help you get into the Christmas spirit this year. The comedic duo will headline the new Apple TV-plus Christmas movie "Spirited."

It's an updated take on the classic holiday fable, 'a Christmas Carol' with Reynolds stepping in as Ebeneezer scrooge. The first teaser trailer is now out. Check it out!

Ferrell takes Reynolds through various settings and time periods, before introducing himself as the 'ghost of Christmas present.' "Spirited" will debut in theaters on November 11. It will stream globally on Apple TV-Plus on November 18.

