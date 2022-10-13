Watch Now
Today's Talker: Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell to star in new Christmas movie

'Spirited' is an updated take on the classic holiday fable, 'a Christmas Carol' with Reynolds stepping in as Ebeneezer scrooge.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 08:36:33-04

It's time for Today's Talker. It may be mid-October, but Hollywood has Christmas in mind. 'Elf' star Will Ferrell and actor Ryan Reynolds are teaming up to help you get into the Christmas spirit this year. The comedic duo will headline the new Apple TV-plus Christmas movie "Spirited."

It's an updated take on the classic holiday fable, 'a Christmas Carol' with Reynolds stepping in as Ebeneezer scrooge. The first teaser trailer is now out. Check it out!

Ferrell takes Reynolds through various settings and time periods, before introducing himself as the 'ghost of Christmas present.' "Spirited" will debut in theaters on November 11. It will stream globally on Apple TV-Plus on November 18.

Are you going to go see it? Watch the video at the top of this article to see what our TMJ4 News Today crew thinks.

