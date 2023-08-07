Today's Talker: Rare pink bird is back in Wisconsin

In Today's Talker: The world may be all about Barbie right now... But her biggest competitor is upping its game.

Bratz is launching its first doll modeled after a celebrity, and it's Kylie Jenner.

The reality TV star is getting her very own limited-time mini Bratz collection.

The dolls are available in 6 different variations, including looks Jenner has sported at met galas.

Bratz says Jenner embodies everything the brand stands for, from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive.

Some critics have already popped up, though.

At least one person complained the dolls' complexions are much darker than Jenner's.

One of the hallmarks of Bratz has historically been featuring inclusive skin tones.

Bird-watchers in Green Bay had the chance to see a very rare, pink bird that's almost never seen in that area.

This is a Roseate Spoonbill. Experts say it's typically seen in the southern parts of the US.

The last confirmed sighting of this particular species in Wisconsin was reportedly 178 years ago.

A naturalist says the bird is likely a juvenile and recent weather events may have impacted the Spoonbill's travels.

Officials are asking that bird watchers enjoying the Spoonbill in its habitat to view it from a distance.

